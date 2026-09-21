AI Potential Danger Provokes Calls for Development Slow Down, Regulation

Miranda Bogen talks about the important work her group has been doing to educate the public on the dangers of unregulated artificial intelligence, while calling for new AI regulatory legislation at both the U.S. federal level and internationally. This conversation follows a week when news coverage of AI erupted after high-profile researchers warned that increasingly powerful AI systems may be advancing faster than scientists can reliably control them, and reports of six cases of unauthorized AI behavior, including AI agents concealing mistakes and circumventing human direction.

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