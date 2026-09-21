Trump’s Authoritarian Onslaught Designed to Overwhelm a Nation that Rejects His Tyranny

Interview with Sarah Kendzior, a journalist, anthropologist, researcher, and former co-host of the popular podcast Gaslit Nation, conducted by Scott Harris

assault on free speech

Sarah Kendzior discusses her views on the Trump regime’s looming threat to subvert the outcome of the midterm election by a multi-pronged set of seditious tactics. She also comments on the enormous challenge of reconstructing our broken nation’s democratic institutions. Kendzior is the best-selling author of several books including her latest, They Knew and The Last American Road Trip. 

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