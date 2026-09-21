Sarah Kendzior discusses her views on the Trump regime’s looming threat to subvert the outcome of the midterm election by a multi-pronged set of seditious tactics. She also comments on the enormous challenge of reconstructing our broken nation’s democratic institutions. Kendzior is the best-selling author of several books including her latest, They Knew and The Last American Road Trip.
Trump’s Authoritarian Onslaught Designed to Overwhelm a Nation that Rejects His Tyranny
Interview with Sarah Kendzior, a journalist, anthropologist, researcher, and former co-host of the popular podcast Gaslit Nation, conducted by Scott Harris