Philadelphia Pro-Palestinian Groups Protest at Ed Sheeran’s 1st Concert After Rapper Macklemore Removed from Tour

Shayna, a critical care nurse, anti-imperialist organizer and spokesperson for organizers of this past Saturday’s pro-Palestinian demonstration, discusses how hundreds gathered outside of Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field ahead of Ed Sheeran’s first concert after rapper Macklemore was dropped as an opening act because of several stadium owners’ objections to his earlier pro-Palestinian remarks. Following Macklemore’s exit, all of Sheeran’s opening acts and his own Beoga band members, protested by withdrawing from his 42-city Loop Tour in 15 countries, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Row. Protesters at the Philadelphia concert venue demanded a free Palestine, an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, while condemning the blatant silencing of artists who express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

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