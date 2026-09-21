Dr. Bandy X Lee, whose latest book is titled, The Psychology of Trump Contagion: An Existential Danger to American Democracy and All Humankind, explains why she believes that Trump’s mental instability and unfettered presidential powers create an extreme, unprecedented risk of global catastrophe.
Trump’s Mental Instability and Unilateral Presidential Powers Risk Global Catastrophe
Interview with Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic and social psychiatrist, co-founder and president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the best-selling book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, conducted by Scott Harris