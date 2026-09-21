Trump’s Mental Instability and Unilateral Presidential Powers Risk Global Catastrophe

Interview with Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic and social psychiatrist, co-founder and president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and editor of the best-selling book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, conducted by Scott Harris

Dr. Bandy X Lee, whose latest book is titled, The Psychology of Trump Contagion: An Existential Danger to American Democracy and All Humankind, explains why she believes that Trump’s mental instability and unfettered presidential powers create an extreme, unprecedented risk of global catastrophe.