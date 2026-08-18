Thomas Meyer discusses his group’s important work opposing the construction of data centers nationwide, where public opposition is on the rise to the rapid construction of artificial intelligence and cloud computing data centers, driven by bipartisan concerns over massive energy consumption, strained local water supplies, noise pollution, and rising residential utility bills.
Anti-Data Center Movement Surges Coast-to-Coast
Interview with Thomas Meyer, deputy political director of Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action, conducted by Scott Harris