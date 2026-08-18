Trump’s Executive Order on Childhood Vaccines Endangers Children and Families

Dr. Jake Scott is a coauthor of “Updated evidence for COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza Vaccines for 2025-2026” in the New England Journal of Medicine. He discusses his Aug. 11 commentary, “What the vaccine executive order gets wrong, and what it will cost us,” which examines the consequences of President Trump’s Aug. 10 executive order that decreases the number of universally recommended vaccines for children, calls for splitting up the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shot, maintaining that each vaccination should occur at a separate medical visit.

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