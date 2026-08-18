Michael Sozan talks about his recent article written with Ben Olinsky, and their critically important and comprehensive report: “The Trump Administration is Interfering in the 2026 Midterm Elections to Entrench the Imperial Presidency,” which lays out the existential threat posed to democracy this November and isn’t getting the attention it so desperately deserves right now.
Is America Sleepwalking into Trump’s Next Coup?
Interview with Michael Sozan, a senior fellow at American Progress, conducted by Scott Harris