Unions Fight Trump Regime’s McCarthyite Targeting of Pro-Palestinian Academics

Sam Carliner, a freelance journalist covering U.S. foreign policy, immigration policy, and social movements, talks about his recent article, “Pro-Palestine Academics Have Been Fighting the New McCarthyism,” which recounts how in recent years hundreds of academics have been fired, censored, threatened, or otherwise punished for their research and advocacy. The movement for Palestine has been one of the Trump administration’s main targets, and provides an important example of how those facing repression are fighting back.

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