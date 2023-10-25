Between The Lines – Oct. 25, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 25, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 25, 2023Zeiad Shamrouch: Gaza Humanitarian Disaster: Over 6,000 Civilians Killed as Water, Food, Fuel & Medical Supplies BlockedMel Goodman: Israel’s Planned Gaza Ground Offensive Could Trigger Wider Middle East WarSusan Little: California Food Safety Act Bans Use of Four Chemical Food Additives Likely to Impact the NationBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 25, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary