As Trump Attempts to Subvert the Constitution and the Election, Democrats Must Go Beyond Handwringing

Another shameful chapter in American presidential history is being written by Donald Trump and his cronies. Over the past several weeks, Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaign megadonor recently named postmaster general, ordered the U.S. Postal Service to stop paying carriers and clerks the overtime pay needed to ensure that mail is delivered on time. Then news emerged that DeJoy ordered the decommissioning of 10 percent, or more than 670 of the postal service’s costly mail sorting machines across the country – as well as the removal or locking of an unknown number of mail collection boxes in many cities and towns. The Postal Service, in financial distress due to the coronavirus pandemic, had asked for $25 billion in critical funding, which has been blocked by the president and the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump confirmed charges that he was deliberately sabotaging the Postal Service in order to sow chaos in the November election, when he admitted in a Fox News interview that he wanted to deny funding to the postal service ahead of November so that the postal system won’t be able to handle an influx of mail-in ballots, which he falsely claims will lead to large scale fraud.

Soon after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House back into session from its August recess to reverse recent changes to post office operations and to hold a hearing with Postmaster General LaJoy, the USPS announced it will suspend its removal of mailboxes for 90 days until after the election.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sarah Kendzior author of “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America,” and cohost of Gaslit Nation, a weekly podcast. Here she examines the Trump regime’s open sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service to gain partisan advantage in the November election, and assesses the Democratic party’s response to the president’s clear attempt to subvert the U.S. Constitution.