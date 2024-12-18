Between The Lines – Dec. 18, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 18, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 18, 2024 Heather Digby Parton: Trump’s Frighteningly Bizarre Cabinet Nominees May Get Free Ride From Spineless GOP SenatorsRalph Nader: Ralph Nader Assesses Election Outcome, Democrats’ Multiple Failures Robin Maher: Human Rights Groups Urge Biden to Commute Federal Death Sentences Before Trump Restarts ExecutionsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 18, 2024 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary