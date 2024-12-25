Between The Lines – Dec. 25, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 25, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 25, 2024Kathy Kelly: UN Urged to Hold Israel Accountable for Horrifying War Crimes in GazaRachel Carroll Rivas: Emboldened White Supremacist Hate Groups’ Threat Rises as Trump Takes OfficeMichael Richardson: Climate Activists’ Protest Demands NY Gov. Hochul Sign ‘Make Polluters Pay’ Bill Before Year EndsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 25, 2024 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary