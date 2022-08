Interview with Jeremy Brecher, research director for the Labor Network for Sustainability, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeremy Brecher assesses the strengths and weaknesses of the Inflation Reduction Act and climate issues covered in his recent article, “Unions Making a Green New Deal from Below.”

Brecher is author of 15 books on labor and social movements, including the national best- seller “Strike!” and his latest titled, “Common Preservation: In a Time of Mutual Destruction.” Jeremy is a documentary filmmaker and longtime peace and social justice activist.