Trump’s and GOP’s Dangerous Embrace of Political Violence

Dr. Bandy Lee discusses Republican politicians’ and conservative media commentators’ reaction to the FBI search of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago and the constant threats of violence coming from this group targeting legislators, law enforcement, election workers and their families. She also comments on the armed white supremacist terrorist groups, i.e. Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, that have become the de facto armed wing of the Republican Party.

She is also the author of Profile of a Nation: Trump’s Mind, America’s Soul and The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.