Interview with Karl Grossman, professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury, conducted by Scott Harris

Karl Grossman discusses his recent article published by the group Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting, or FAIR, “Why Is There More Media Talk About Using Nuclear Weapons Than About Banning Them?”

Grossman is also a journalist and author. His latest titles include, “Cold War Long Island,” and “Weapons in Space.