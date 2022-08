Interview with Joseph Gerson, president of the Campaign for Peace, Disarmament and Common Security, conducted by Scott Harris

Joseph Gerson talks about the danger in rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taipei and how relations between Washington and Beijing could be improved.

Gerson is also author of Empire and the Bomb: How the U.S. Uses Nuclear Weapons to Dominate the World and With Hiroshima Eyes: Atomic War, Nuclear Extortion, and Moral Imagination.