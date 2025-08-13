Between The Lines – Aug. 13, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 13, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 13, 2025David Daley: Unprecedented Trump-GOP Gerrymandering Scheme in Texas and Other States Aims to Rig 2026 ElectionCandice Fortin: As Extreme Weather Events Intensify, Trump EPA to Eliminate Federal Climate RegulationsManny Robinson and Roishetta Ozane: Gulf South Activists in NYC Protest Banks, Insurance Companies’ Role in Worsening the Climate CrisisBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 13, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary