Between The Lines – April 9, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 9, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 9, 2025Omar Ocampo: Trump's Irrational International Tariffs Will Deepen US Economic InequalityFred Glass: Proposed Mayday 2028 General Strike Could be Needed Sooner to Stop Trump's AuthoritarianismJerome R. Wright: Deal to End New York Wildcat Correction Officer Strike Suspends Solitary Confinement Reform LawBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – April 9, 2025