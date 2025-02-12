Between The Lines – Feb. 12, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 12, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 12, 2025Phyllis Bennis: Trump Doubles Down on His Criminal Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Palestinians from GazaAmanda Marcotte: Elon Musk’s Technofascist Army Illegally Working to Eliminate Multiple Federal AgenciesPraisely McNamara: Nationwide ‘50501’ Anti-Trump Protests Mobilize to Protect Democracy from Trump-Musk CoupBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 12, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary