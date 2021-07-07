Between The Lines – July 7, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 7, 2021Marjorie Cohn: Supreme Court Once Again Erodes Voting Rights Act, Affirming GOP Voter Suppression LawsMatthew Hoh: After Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal, U.S. War Will Continue Through Drone AirstrikesNatalie Mebane: Exxon Lobbyist Unwittingly Reveals Company Strategy to Block Climate LegislationBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 7, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary