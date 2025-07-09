Between The Lines – July 9, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 9, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 9, 2025Dr. Adam Gaffney and Bruce Lesley: Trump-GOP Budget: 17 Million Americans Lose Health Insurance; 51,000 Preventable Deaths Expected AnnuallyChris Lehmann: ICE Budget Spikes 365%: Evidence of Trump’s Move to Impose Repressive Police StateXavier de Janon: First Stop Cop City Protester Trial in Georgia RICO Case Ends in MistrialBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 9, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary