Biden’s Invocation of 14th Amendment Would Neutralize GOP Debt Ceiling Threat 

When Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives last November, it was a given that the extremist wing of the GOP would once again try to hold the U.S. economy hostage by refusing to raise the federal debt limit, as they did under President Obama in 2011.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is demanding that in exchange for raising the debt ceiling President Biden and the Democrats must give in to their demands to slash federal spending to fiscal year 2022 levels, cutting $131 billion from current spending, as well as imposing severe cuts totaling $3.6 trillion over the next ten years. The GOP is also demanding the imposition of new work requirements on low-income Americans in order to receive government benefits, specifically food stamps and Medicaid.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned again on May 16 that “time is running out” for Congress to lift the debt ceiling and avert a default on the nation’s debt, which the secretary says would be catastrophic for the economy. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Robert C. Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University Law School, who discusses his view that President Biden should invoke the 14th Amendment to neutralize the Republican Party’s threat to block legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.