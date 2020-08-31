Build The Wall Foundation Arrests Strangely Skips GOP Voter Suppression Architect Kris Kobach

Interview with Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for BBC, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone. is the author of bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, and his latest, "How Trump Stole 2020: The Hunt for America's Vanished Voters," conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast He’ll discuss his current investigation into the recent arrest of Steve Bannon and Brian Kolfage on fraud charges — and questions surrounding the decision not to indict Kris Kobach, who served as general counsel for the Build The Wall foundation — and why Kobach is not being held accountable for his illegal use of the foundation’s donor list to solicit money for his U.S. Senate campaign.

