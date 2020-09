Interview with Amanda Marcotte is a politics writer for Salon who covers American politics, feminism, and culture, conducted by Scott Harris

Amanda Marcotte discusses her recent article, “Is QAnon the new Christian right?” and will also touch on both the Democratic and Republican conventions, the Trump Post Office scandal, and street battles in Portland and Kenosha that have killed three people in the past week.

Amanda Marcotte’s book is titled, “Troll Nation: How The Right Became Trump-Worshipping Monsters Set On Rat-F*cking Liberals, America, and Truth Itself.”