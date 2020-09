Interview with John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, and author, most recently, of "Aftershock: A Journey into Eastern Europe’s Broken Dreams," conducted by Scott Harris

John Feffer talks about his recent article, “What Will Trump Do to the World to Win Re-Election? Trump shrugged at 150,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths. Who’s to say he’s above starting a fight with China or Iran?”