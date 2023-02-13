David Vine discusses concern about increasing U.S. tensions with China after the shooting down of what was called a “Chinese spy balloon” over the coast of South Carolina, and Washington’s recently signed agreement to access four additional military bases in the Philippines, part of a network of military installations to monitor China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.
Chinese ‘Spy Balloon,’ New US Philippines Military Bases Inflames Dangerous Rise in US-China Tensions
Interview with David Vine, professor of political anthropology at American University and author of "The United States of War, conducted by Scott Harris