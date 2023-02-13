Chinese ‘Spy Balloon,’ New US Philippines Military Bases Inflames Dangerous Rise in US-China Tensions

Interview with David Vine, professor of political anthropology at American University and author of "The United States of War, conducted by Scott Harris

David Vine discusses concern about increasing U.S. tensions with China after the shooting down of what was called a “Chinese spy balloon” over the coast of South Carolina, and Washington’s recently signed agreement to access four additional military bases in the Philippines, part of a network of military installations to monitor China in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

