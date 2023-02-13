Environmental and Labor Groups Support CT’s Carbon Free & Healthy School Act

Interview with Aziz Dehkan, executive director and Allison Pilcher, policy director, with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs, conducted by Scott Harris

Aziz Dehkan discusses their group’s support for proposed bill SB 961 in the Connecticut state legislature, the Carbon Free and Healthy Schools Act, which requires net-zero construction of new schools and major renovations and requires that state school applications for construction grants must show how new buildings will be net-zero to the extent practicable.