Aziz Dehkan discusses their group’s support for proposed bill SB 961 in the Connecticut state legislature, the Carbon Free and Healthy Schools Act, which requires net-zero construction of new schools and major renovations and requires that state school applications for construction grants must show how new buildings will be net-zero to the extent practicable.
Environmental and Labor Groups Support CT’s Carbon Free & Healthy School Act
Interview with Aziz Dehkan, executive director and Allison Pilcher, policy director, with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs, conducted by Scott Harris