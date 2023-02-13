Bryce Greene discusses Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Seymour Hersh’s recent article, “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline,” that details U.S. involvement in explosions that destroyed the Nord Stream 1 & 2 natural gas pipelines that run through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany last September — and asks why corporate media is ignoring this important story.
US Corporate Media Ignores Report Concluding US Sabotaged Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline
Interview with Bryce Greene, journalist and contributor to Extra! newsletter of media watch group FAIR, conducted by Scott Harris