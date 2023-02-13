Norman Solomon discusses his group’s “Don’t Run Joe” campaign that seeks to dissuade President Biden from running for re-election in 2024, and changes Biden and the DNC have made to the Democratic Party’s presidential primary election schedule. He’ll also assess Pres. Biden’s State of the Union address and the media coverage it received.
‘Don’t Run Joe’ Campaign Works to Stop Biden 2024 Re-Election Run
Interview with Norman Solomon, co-founder of Roots Action.org and author, conducted by Scott Harris