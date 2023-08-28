Peter Montgomery examines the Republican party’s embrace of political violence as seen in the rise of lone wolf attacks on GOP targeted groups, Trump’s threats against judges, prosecutors and witnesses in his four criminal cases, as well as the silence of most Republican politicians who refuse to condemn the incitement to violence often heard from Trump and many of his supporters.
Confronting Link Between GOP’s Toxic Right-wing Rhetoric and Rising Political Violence
Interview with Peter Montgomery, managing director of People for the American Way's Right Wing Watch, conducted by Scott Harris