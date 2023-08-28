Guatemala Elects New President who Pledges to Restore Democracy

Interview with Allan Nairn, award-winning investigative journalist whose writing has focused on the dark side of U.S. foreign policy, conducted by Scott Harris

Allan Nairn talks about the landslide victory of Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo in the nation’s Aug. 20 election — and the danger ahead for him, given the nation’s long history of brutal violence and mass murder that Nairn has long documented, including his recent article, “Guatemala Before the Election.”