CT Opponents Rally to Stop Double Digit Health Insurance Rate Hike

Interview with Liz Dupont-Diehl, associate director of the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, CCAG, conducted by Scott Harris

Liz Dupont-Diehl discusses the recent Insurance Department forum on requested double-digit rate hikes by health insurance companies “who, as CCAG revealed, spent more than $400 BILLION on CEO pay, profits and stock buybacks in 2022 ALONE.” She’ll also talk about CT’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) recent decision to deny United Illuminating’s electricity rate hike request, conducted by Scott Harris