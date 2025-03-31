Tim Wise assesses Trump and “Trumpism” since his inauguration on January 20th, with a focus on the twice-impeached convicted felon’s attempt to repeal civil rights law, the legalization of discrimination, and the effort to eradicate DEI in the federal government, while coercing states and universities also to eliminate DEI or lose federal funding.
Confronting the Reality of Trump’s Repugnant White Supremacist Agenda
Interview with Tim Wise, whom scholar and philosopher Cornel West calls, “A vanilla brother in the tradition of (abolitionist) John Brown,” is among the nation’s most prominent antiracist essayists and educators and is the author of nine books, including his latest, "Dispatches from the Race War," conducted by Scott Harris