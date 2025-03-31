Trump’s Unconstitutional Executive Order to Change US Voting System Would Disenfranchise Millions

Interview with Greg Palast, Filmmaker and journalist and the author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses his recent article, “Trump-Musk order will cost 21 million their vote,” re: Donald Trump’s March 25th executive order that restructures the way Americans can register to vote and when they can cast their ballots, an unlawful edict that will face legal challenges for encroaching on state powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution.