Sam Pizzigati discusses his recent article, “Could Elon Musk Destroy Social Security as We Know It? — and issues related to the Trump-Musk attempt to sabotage Social Security’s reliability and smooth operation over 88 years, and the millions of Americans who are now angry and becoming active in resisting the Trump administration’s attempt to dismantle the nation’s social safety net.
Trump-Musk Sabotage of Social Security Designed to Hasten the System’s Privatization
Interview with Sam Pizzigati, veteran labor journalist, Institute for Policy Studies associate fellow, co-editor of IPS' newsletter Inequality.org, and author, conducted by Scott Harris