ICE Attempt to Deport International Students, First Step to Repress Free Speech for All

Nader Hashemi discusses the campus response to the ICE arrest and attempt to deport Georgetown Univ. researcher and instructor Badar Khan Suri, alleging he has “close connections” to a Hamas official — as well as similar arrests of a growing number of other international students across the U.S. He’ll also update our listeners on growing IDF, Jewish settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and Israel’s breaking of the Gaza ceasefire and its resumption of its bloody war that’s already killed more than 50,000 Palestinians.

