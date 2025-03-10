Tom Swan discusses CCAG’s priorities and goals in the current state legislative session, as well as initiatives a coalition of groups in the state are working on to build a firewall to protect CT residents from Trump 2.0 authoritarian federal policies targeting civil rights, education, and critical social safety net programs.
Connecticut Citizen Action Group’s 2025 Legislative Agenda Explained
Interview with Tom Swan, Executive Director of the Connecticut Citizen Action Group, conducted by Scott Harris