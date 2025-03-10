Trump’s Erratic On-Again, Off-Again Tariff Policy Born of Desperation

Interview with Richard D. Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, author of 11 books including, “Democracy at Work: A Cure for Capitalism,” and host of the weekly syndicated radio program Economic Update, conducted by Scott Harris

Richard Wolff will examine Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, Europe, and other nations, the impact on the US economy, as well as indications that the Trump regime is getting ready to manipulate government-issued economic statistics by excluding government spending from data about U.S. economic output — and the Commerce Department’s decision to disband two expert committees that worked with the government to produce reliable economic statistics.