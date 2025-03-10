Jason Stanley shares his views on the Trump regime’s unconstitutional attempt to eliminate entire federal agencies, the mass firing of government employees, the witch hunt targeting DEI and all federal anti-discrimination policies, as well as recent threats to criminalize student protest at university campuses nationwide.
Trump’s Ongoing Assault on Democracy Closely Follows the Authoritarian Playbook
Interview with Jason Stanley, the Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University and author of "How Fascism Works," and his newest book, “Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future," conducted by Scott Harris