Target’s Elimination of the Store’s DEI Policy Provokes Nationwide 40-Day Boycott

Interview with Jamal-Harrison Bryant, Senior Pastor at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, conducted by Scott Harris

Jamal-Harrison Bryant discusses his call for a 40-day “fast” from shopping at Target stores during Lent starting on March 5th, in response to the company’s retreat from their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies after Donald Trump launched a campaign to eliminate DEI and decades-long civil rights policies in the federal government.