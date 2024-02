Interview with Norma Martinez-HoSang, organizing director with Connecticut for All, a statewide coalition of labor, community and faith organizations, conducted by Scott Harris

Norma Martinez-HoSang talks about their 2024 Equity Agenda which will be launched at the Connecticut Capitol’s Legislative Office Building the next day, Feb. 6—as well as other issues coalition partners are prioritizing in this year’s state legislative session.

The statewide coalition Connecticut for All’s mission is to eliminate systemic inequalities for hundreds of thousands of people and rebuild a better Connecticut.