Escalating Middle East Conflict linked to Israel’s Brutal Gaza War

Interview with Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink Women for Peace and co-writer of "Biden Must Choose Between a Ceasefire in Gaza and a Regional War," conducted by Scott Harris

Medea Benjamin discusses the recent article she co-wrote with Nicolas Davies titled, “Biden Must Choose Between a Ceasefire in Gaza and a Regional War,” and growing concern about a wider Middle East war, given the recent drone attack resulting in the deaths of three US service members and 25 others injured in Jordan, and the Biden administration launch of retaliatory airstrikes on armed groups in the region backed by Iran.