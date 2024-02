Interview with Jeff Sharlet, New York Times best-selling author and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Sharlet discusses his concern about the rising extremism, violence and fascist ideology surrounding Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, aspects of which are examined in his book, “The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War.”

Sharlet is also the Frederick Sessions Beebe ’35 Professor in the Art of Writing at Dartmouth College.