Corporate Media Gives Trump Platform for His Lies and Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump will almost certainly go down in U.S. history as the most dishonest president ever to occupy the Oval Office. The Washington Post has documented more than 18,000 lies or misleading statements made by the president since being sworn into office in January 2017.

But while the corporate media has been less reluctant to label Trump’s false statements as lies over the past three years, there have been a disturbing number of instances where the pesident’s blatant untruths have been given prominent coverage. One such incident occurred when Trump talked about a non-existent scandal that he called “Obamagate,” which was alluded to in a May 14 press conference, with no context, facts or evidence. The baseless charge was given prominent front page coverage in the New York Times, while the testimony of whistleblower, Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, who documented the Trump administration’s negligent response to the coronavirus pandemic, was relegated to the paper’s inside pages.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University with a previous 42-year government career at the CIA and State Department. Here, Goodman talks about his recent article titled, “How the New York Times Enhances Trump’s Propaganda” that conveys his concern about the flawed and dangerous media coverage of the Trump presidency.

