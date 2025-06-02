Counterpoint June 2, 2025 June 2, 2025Alan Minsky: Progressive Groups Demand Democrats Hold Emergency Meeting to Develop Effective Challenge to Trump’s AutocracyAndra Watkins: ‘Project Esther’ Advocates Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Protest, Equates All Dissent with TerrorismSeth Donnelly: Group Files Human Rights Complaint Against US for Complicity with Israel’s Gaza GenocideJuan Fonseca: Coalition Wins Amendments to Connecticut ‘Trust Act,’ Strengthening Protections for Immigrant CommunitySubscribe to our Weekly Summary