‘Project Esther’ Advocates Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Protest, Equates All Dissent with Terrorism

Interview with Andra Watkins, a New York Times best-selling author and Project 2025 dissector on the Substack online newsletter, "For Such a Time as This, conducted by Scott Harris

Andra Watkins discusses her recent column, “Project Esther: Where Dissent = Terrorism,” with a focus on the Trump regime’s targeting of individuals and groups protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and in support of independence and self-determination for Palestine. Watkins says Project Esther’s larger goal is the suppression of all dissent, which they label as terrorism.