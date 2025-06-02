Alan Minsky discusses a petition circulated by several progressive groups calling for the Democratic National Committee to “convene an emergency meeting of all its members—fully open to the public—as soon as possible,” to strategize in confronting “the predatory, extreme and dictatorial actions of the Trump administration.” He also reviews what happened in the May 30th meeting of the DNC’s executive committee.
Progressive Groups Demand Democrats Hold Emergency Meeting to Develop Effective Challenge to Trump’s Autocracy
Interview with Alan Minsky, executive director of Progressive Democrats of America, conducted by Scott Harris