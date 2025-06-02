Group Files Human Rights Complaint Against US for Complicity with Israel’s Gaza Genocide

Interview with Seth Donnelly, one of the founders of Taxpayers Against Genocide, a grassroots movement spreading across the U.S., conducted by Scott Harris

Seth Donnelly talks about his group, Taxpayers Against Genocide, and the National Lawyers Guild International Committee’s legal complaint filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights against the U.S. government for complicity in genocide in Gaza. The lawsuit includes notarized affidavits by Palestinian-American plaintiffs who have lost loved ones to the U.S.-funded slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.