CT Billboard Campaign to Educate Public on Many Harms of Animal Factory Farming

Doug Moss discusses his new goplant-based.org billboard project, which launched on July 20 to educate the public about the evils of animal factory farming, which is linked to climate change, pollution, and is a major obstacle to addressing world hunger and global water shortages. Earth Action Network published the award-winning E: The Environmental Magazine, and the nationally-syndicated Q&A environmental column, EarthTalk for many years.

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