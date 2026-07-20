Doug Moss discusses his new goplant-based.org billboard project, which launched on July 20 to educate the public about the evils of animal factory farming, which is linked to climate change, pollution, and is a major obstacle to addressing world hunger and global water shortages. Earth Action Network published the award-winning E: The Environmental Magazine, and the nationally-syndicated Q&A environmental column, EarthTalk for many years.
CT Billboard Campaign to Educate Public on Many Harms of Animal Factory Farming
Interview with Doug Moss, founder of Earth Action Network, Inc., conducted by Scott Harris