Juan Proaño discusses the ongoing violence by ICE agents across the U.S. that’s most recently resulted in two fatal ICE shootings in Houston, Texas, and Biddeford, Maine, where he leads the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). LULAC is demanding immediate transparency, independent investigations, and an end to the Trump administration enabling federal law enforcement officers “hunting for Latinos.”
Two More ICE Shooting Deaths in Texas and Maine Trigger Angry Protests
Interview with Juan Proaño, chief executive officer of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), conducted by Scott Harris